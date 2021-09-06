A time-lapse video shows a ferry navigating through hundreds of yachts involved in competition.

The footage was posted by Terry Streets, chief officer at Red Funnel Ferries, who said: "To some this would be a navigator's nightmare. But today we safely navigated through 100s of yachts taking part in the Round the Island race.

"Not for the faint hearted!"

The video was filmed on Saturday on the approach to East Cowes as the ferry crossed the Solent from Southampton.

Thousands of sailors took to the water for the 91st annual race.

Organisers said more than 1,100 boats were entered into the event, which sees competitors of all levels take on a route of 50 nautical miles.

Lifeboat crews were called out four times to rescue sailors during the race.

