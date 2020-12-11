A group of students studying gaming are hoping to become esports champions.

The QM Samurai team from Queen Mary's College in Basingstoke, made up of students hoping to gain a BTEC in esports, have qualified for the British Esports Student Champs final in Nottingham.

When it was announced that this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham would include esports as a pilot event, it faced opposition from traditionalists.

But professional gaming continues to go from strength to strength with international competitions offering up huge prizes.

The finals of the British Esport Student Champs - the UK's premier competition for school and college students aged 12 and over, will see gamers compete in four different games - Rocket League, Overwatch, League of Legends and Valorant - across three divisions, for the chance to be crowned 2021/22 champions.

Video by Luke De Costa and Toby Wadey

