An aerial video shows firefighters tackling a two-hectare gorse fire in the New Forest just metres from homes.

Crews from 10 stations across Hampshire were called to the fire at Pennington Common, near Lymington, on Sunday afternoon.

Residents were urged to keep doors and windows shut and to avoid the area.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews managed to keep the fire contained to the gorse and woodland, avoiding it spreading to surrounding areas.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.