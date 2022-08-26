The cost-of-living crisis is having a greater impact on people's lives than the pandemic, Citizens Advice has said.

The charity gives out free advice about debt, benefits, consumer and legal affairs and the Portsmouth branch has an 80-strong army of volunteers.

It said 9,000 people in the city had sought its help so far in 2022 - up 40% on this time last year.

The typical household energy bill will hit £3,549 a year from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.

Reporter: Michele Cross

