The formation of a tornado that damaged property has been caught on camera.

Footage of the weather event on the Isle of Wight was posted online by the Island Echo on Tuesday afternoon, after being filmed by Bronte Jennings in Bembridge.

The column of air was spotted on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday afternoon, with photos of the aftermath showing damage to properties and debris.

Building materials were blown about 30m (98ft) by the wind at Sandown Bay Holiday Centre in Yaverland, and a roof was ripped off at a nearby derelict building, the Island Echo reported.

The Met Office said the UK experiences about 35 tornadoes a year.

