During her life, Queen Elizabeth II visited the south of England for both royal and personal engagements.

BBC South covered many of those visits through the years.

The Queen's visits took her to royal favourite Broadlands Estate near Romsey, multiple times to Portsmouth for Royal Navy events, Berkshire for her love of horses and to the Poundbury Estate near Dorchester.

