Queen Elizabeth II's interest in nature and gardens meant she rarely missed the annual Chelsea Flower Show - an event that brings together growers and designers from across the country.

Hampshire-based Sir Harold Hillier Gardens is a veteran at the show, boasting 74 consecutive gold medals and has long been a royal warrant holder with its plants taking pride of place in royal gardens.

Robert Hillier, of the gardens, told BBC South he found it hard to be himself around the monarch: "To be talking to somebody who is so well known, so well respected, so well loved.

"I just didn't get used to it really. She was such a lovely lady."

Reporter: Briony Leyland

