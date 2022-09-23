One of the south of England's top Gaelic football teams are preparing for their fourth consecutive league and cup double.

Southampton-based St Jude's face rivals St Nick's of Bristol in the regional Championship Cup on Sunday.

A victory for the team, which features players from across Hampshire and Dorset, would extend their winning streak in both competitions.

It would put them through to the exclusive All British Finals to close-out their 2022 Gaelic football campaign.

Video by Luke de Costa and Toby Wadey

