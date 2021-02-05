Footage of an otter hunting koi carp fish in a garden pond has emerged as a rare sighting of the creature in the New Forest.

Neighbours of Tony Stride filmed the otter through a window as it raided the pond at his New Forest home, near Ashurst, killing about 10 fish.

Naturalist Prof Russell Wyne said it was "amazing" to see an otter hunting in the daylight.

Mr Stride said the otter cleared the pond's 10 fish - he said "it's a shame but we'll get some more fish".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk