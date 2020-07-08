Face masks and social distancing are back in force at Southampton General Hospital.

The measures have been brought back after a sharp rise in the number of patients with Covid-19.

University Hospital Southampton staff say an estimated 160 patients currently have the virus - more than double the number from a week ago.

There's also more than 100 members of staff off with coronavirus.

Film by BBC South's Health Correspondent Alastair Fee

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.