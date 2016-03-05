An antiques dealer who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a decade ago says that his art helps him to "be still".

Ian Parmiter, from Portsmouth, has learnt to see the positives in his condition.

He has filled his home with an enormous range of antiquities and objects that inspire him - and turned to painting and building sculptures, with considerable success.

His work is now on display at an art gallery in the city.

Video journalist: James Ingham

