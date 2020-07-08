Doctors and nurses at a hospital in Basingstoke are bracing themselves for a flu and Covid "twindemic" this winter.

Health bosses have warned that more than half of hospital beds could be taken up with people suffering from respiratory infections.

BBC South Health Correspondent Alastair Fee has visited the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital where the allocated Covid wards are full.

People with underlying health problems continue to be the most at risk, with 49 patients currently on the former diabetes and endocrine ward.

Report by Alastair Fee

