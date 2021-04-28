Video footage has captured smoke and flames rising from a fire in the roof of a flat above a shop.

The fire in Fawcett Road, Southsea, Hampshire broke out at about 21:45 GMT on Thursday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said the roof of the flat later collapsed onto the first floor.

No injuries were reported. Those living in neighbouring properties had to leave their homes overnight.

