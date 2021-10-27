Hampshire clothes-swap event proves a hit with locals
A clothes-swap event in Hampshire is becoming popular among residents wanting to update their wardrobe on a budget.
The event, organised by Lucie Mann in Hythe, allows people to share and reuse unwanted clothes rather than discarding them.
Named Waterside Clothes Swap, Ms Mann also said it was a great way to stop clothes going to landfill and encouraged people not to shop in fast-fashion outlets.
Film by Pete Doherty
