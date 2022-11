A man who is claiming he was beaten up by a bouncer in an allegedly unprovoked attack on a night out is calling on the police to investigate the incident.

Perry Sheppard said he was outside the nightclub Vodka, in Winchester, when he was punched by one of the venue's bouncer.

The police were called to the site and the altercation was filmed on mobile phones.

But the venue said the footage was "out of context".