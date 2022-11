The moment an e-scooter's battery pack exploded and burst into flames has been caught on camera.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said crews were called to the house in Bordon, Hampshire, on Sunday evening after the battery caught alight while on charge.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze. One person in the house was assessed by paramedics.

HFRS has urged people to follow safety advice on home electrics.