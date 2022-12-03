Many Ukrainian women have fled to the UK with their children in the last few months.

Olena Gorbenko and Svitlana Pitomtseva are among those who now live near Southampton, in Hampshire, while Inna Hurhura has found a new home in Reading, Berkshire.

They all left Ukraine to try to give their children a better future.

As they start to settle in the UK, they are meeting for the first time to discuss the culture shock they faced and what they miss about their old lives.

Video by Maria Zaccaro, Talia Slack and Emily Ford.

