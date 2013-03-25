A former rural retreat of Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has been put on the market.

Bignell Wood in the New Forest has been listed for sale by the current owner, interior designer Jane McIntyre, who has lived there for 16 years.

Conan Doyle once owned the property at Brook near Lyndhurst and regularly visited from 1925 until his death in 1930.

It is believed he bought it as a birthday present for his second wife, Jean Leckie.

Video by Emily Ford

