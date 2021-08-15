Video clips from hidden cameras shows signs of successful breeding among the New Forest's pine marten population.

The footage was captured by conservation group Wild New Forest as part of a long-term study into how the illusive mammals are recolonising in the area.

The cat-sized member of the weasel family was previously only thought to have survived largely in the North of England.

Marcus Ward of the Wild New Forest conservation group said the footage was "incredible".

