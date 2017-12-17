Southampton couple deck their cars out with 4,000 fairy lights
Decorating houses with Christmas lights is a common sight, but decorating cars is becoming more popular.
After Danny Klopper from Southampton lit up his motor last year - he's upped the stakes this time round with a matching vehicle for his partner Ashley.
The cars each have 2,000 fairy lights and are being driven around the city to "put a smile on somebody's face".
They are also raising money for the charity Autism Hampshire.
Reporter: Jon Cuthill
