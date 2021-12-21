Southampton-based charity Scratch has been providing Christmas gifts to children in need across Hampshire for more than two decades.

But this year it is facing its highest demand ever and fewer donations.

Annette Davis, who runs the charity's Christmas project, said the cost of living crisis was the reason for this year's challenges.

She is calling for more donations to ensure that every child receives a gift this Christmas.

Video by Maria Zaccaro and Ben Moore

