Two people have been taken to hospital after a terraced house collapsed.

Firefighters were called to Langdon Road, Portsmouth, at 08:30 GMT along with an urban search and rescue adviser.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated and police cordoned off the road in the Copnor area of the city.

Engineers from Portsmouth City council and utility companies were also on the scene, working to isolate the power and gas supplies.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the two people injured were first treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken on to hospital.

Video courtesy @PaulPosh

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.