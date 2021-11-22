A four-year-old girl has been praised for her bravery in calling 999 after her mother suddenly collapsed.

Mya had only been taught about calling 999 at school the week before the incident, when she was home alone with her mum, Rachel.

Rachel, 25, suffers from functional neurological disorder, a condition which can cause stroke-like symptoms and seizures. She had an episode and collapsed on the floor in the downstairs hallway of their home in Hamble, Hampshire.

Mya then used her mum's phone to call 999 and spoke to police controller Paul Dawes, who was able to keep Mya calm until officers arrived to help.

Rachel said: "I don't have much memory of what happened unfortunately. Mya was trying to wake me up but couldn't.

"I obviously couldn't remember what she said, but when I came round the police and paramedics said Mya had called them. I couldn't believe it.

"I'm really, really proud of her. I'm amazed that she was able to do that and that she knew what to say and stayed so calm and didn't panic."

