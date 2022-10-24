A video in which a giraffe was hit by a bottle has been shown in court as two men were sentenced after a break-in at a zoo.

Police were called to Marwell Zoo, in Hampshire, in February 2021 after footage of the event was seen on social media.

Bradley Green, 24, was ordered to pay £750 and carry out unpaid work for animal cruelty and criminal damage.

Nathan Daniels, 21, was given the same sentence for criminal damage.

The zoo's two perimeter fences were cut to gain entry on the night of 15 February, Winchester Crown Court heard.

A snapchat video showed the giraffe being hit on the neck by a bottle thrown by Green, and distress was caused to a tiger and penguins.

