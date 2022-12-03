An artist who fled Ukraine has begun art therapy classes to help other refugees.

Viktoriia Bezugla, who now lives in Hamble, Hampshire, found painting helped her cope with the trauma of the war and fleeing her home country.

Now she's holding art classing for others who have also fled Ukraine.

Her classes at the SeaCity Museum in Southampton are attended by dozens of Ukrainians each week, including Ms Bezugla's former student Valeriia Shevchuck.

The two fled Kharkiv together and now both live in Hamble.

The museum said it was "actively seeking funding" to be able to support the classes for as long as it could.

Video by Maria Zaccaro and Ben Moore.

