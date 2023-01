Engineers are working around the clock to repair a landslip that has been disrupting rail services in Hampshire.

A 144ft (44m) stretch of railway embankment collapsed near Hook after heavy rain on 15 January.

The collapsed embankment is being reinforced with 100 12m-long steel sheets.

Work is expected to take several weeks.

