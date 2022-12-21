An ambulance driver has spoken about how he could have died when he was attacked by a patient with a meat cleaver.

Paul Searle, 59, threatened to cut Scott Bruce's ear off during the incident in Fareham in February 2021.

He also pulled the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) employee out of the moving vehicle, causing it to crash into a parked car.

He was jailed for seven years at Swindon Crown Court.

Mr Bruce, who is 64 and is retiring later this year, took five-and-a-half months off work, required physiotherapy, and still has pain in his hand.

"I'm just glad that I'm back in the job that I love, and that I can continue now until I retire", he told the BBC.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell

