Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet.

The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night.

A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other people suffered minor injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been release on bail.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.