A group of parents have been talking about their plans to open what it thinks would be the first Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) school run by autistic adults in England.

The charity More Education already operates a support hub for families in Andover, Hampshire.

The group is trying to build a specialist school within the region but has struggled to find a site after searching for more than a year.

It says it has funding in place through donations, grants and fundraising.

Video journalist: Matt Treacy

