Video shows the moments leading up to a boat crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Emily Lewis died after a rigid inflatable boat (RIB), run by boat company Seadogz, hit a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020.

The teenager, from Park Gate, Hampshire, was on a "high thrills" ride with her parents and sister when the RIB, carrying 12 people, hit the buoy at almost 37 knots (43mph), Winchester Crown Court heard.

She suffered "unsurvivable" crush injuries, while a number of other passengers were seriously injured, the jury was told.

