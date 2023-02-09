A man has broken a national record for solving a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded.

Ben Stokes completed the cube in 18.72 seconds at the World Cube Association's UK championship.

The 21-year-old from Portsmouth has been solving cubes for the past six years and has now set his sights on breaking the European record.

He says he loves the competition because it was all about competing with yourself to keep beating your time.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.