Police re-enacted the journey of a speedboat that careered into a buoy, leaving teenage passenger Emily Lewis fatally injured.

Hampshire Constabulary created the video to give an idea of the vessel's speed for jurors in the trial of skipper Michael Lawrence, who was acquitted of manslaughter by gross negligence.

In the video, jurors could see the speed the Seadogz rigid inflatable boat (RIB) reached as it approached the buoy in Southampton Water in 2020.

However, police also showed what happened when they cut the engine and avoided the buoy - a lifesaving manoeuvre which did not happen the day Emily, 15, died.

Lawrence was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of failing to maintain a proper lookout and safe speed.

A verdict has yet to be reached on Seadogz owner Michael Howley, who is accused of not operating the boat safely.

