A Southampton chef has opened up about working in an industry where "it's a badge of honour to be mean".

Ben Newcombe, who works at The Boathouse in Swanwick Marina, had to take time out of the job he loves last year after his mental health declined.

It's something Bournemouth-based organisation, Burnt Chef Project, says is becoming increasingly common.

A study it carried out recently found eight in 10 people in the sector experienced mental health issues - often a result of long and often anti-social hours.

But chefs like Ben are hoping with more support the industry will be able to keep existing staff and improve recruitment levels.

Video by BBC South Health Correspondent, Alastair Fee

