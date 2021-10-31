Work is progressing on the demolition of the last parts of the former Fawley Power Station.

The oil-fired power station was decommissioned in 2013 and the site on the Hampshire coast is being cleared for a housing development.

Video footage shows the "flying saucer"-style control room being among the final buildings to be razed.

The power station site was previously used as a filming location for movie productions including Mission Impossible and Star Wars.

