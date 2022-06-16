A lorry driver has been jailed for 12 years for causing the deaths of three people in a crash by driving while using his mobile phone.

The victims were from separate vehicles that were hit on the side of the A303 near Andover, Hampshire.

Alex Britton, 28, from Portsmouth, and Tina Ince, 58, and Tom Watson, 30, both from Southampton, were pronounced dead at the scene on 25 August 2021.

Michal Kopaniarz, 39, from Donnington, Shropshire, pleaded guilty to causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

He also admitted perverting the course of justice by damaging and disposing of his mobile phone to hide the fact that he was using it at the time of the crash.

