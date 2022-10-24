A giant pendulum swing thrill ride has been unveiled at the site of what was the last full-sized rollercoaster on the Isle of Wight.

Blackgang Chine theme park posted a video of its new attraction on social media and said: "Extinction has arrived just in time to celebrate our 180th year in style."

The ride is described as being a "360 pendulum swing [that] will see you soar to new heights taking you to an incredible 18m (59ft) up in the air".

The ride will open to the public on 25 March.

A rollercoaster at the site closed in October after operating since 2005.

At the time Justin Garvanovic from the UK-based European Coaster Club called the closure a "travesty"

Blackgang Chine is thought to be the oldest amusement park in the UK, having first opened in 1843.

