Drone footage has shown how a seawall was left severely damaged after partially collapsing during storms.

A section of promenade at Ventnor, Isle of Wight, was closed to the public in November when cracks emerged following a period of heavy rain and strong wind.

Isle of Wight Council said the seawall had now been stabilised but warned that the area would not reopen to the public until at least the end of next winter.

It added that its next priority was to prevent any further damage.

