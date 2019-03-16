Broadcaster Jennie Gow has updated fans on her recovery from a serious stroke ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The 45-year-old, who covers F1 for BBC Radio 5 Live, said she was "progressing well" since her stroke at the end of December.

In a message on her Chequered Flag podcast, Gow added "my speech has been the thing that is most affected".

Podcast co-host Jack Nicholls said: "We wish Jennie all the best and hope to see her again soon."

The opening race of the new season takes place in Bahrain this weekend with coverage across the BBC.

