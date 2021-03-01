Drone footage has revealed the size of a growing sandbank in the Solent.

Lymington RNLI said the bank, measuring a few hundred metres in length, emerges at low tide to the east of Hurst Spit near Lymington.

It said the shingle bar continued to change size and location, and had made the water "considerably shallower".

Seafarers have been told to be "extra careful" when navigating around the spit.

Video copyright: Nick Boxall

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.