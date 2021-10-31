Fawley: Video captures sirens after oil refinery loud bang
A video has recorded sirens at an oil refinery after a loud bang reportedly shook homes.
Residents said they heard the sound of an explosion at Fawley Refinery in Hampshire at about 20:45 GMT on Friday.
Police attended after officers also heard the noise.
The site's owner Exxon Mobil said it was in fact caused by a "sudden release of air from a utilities line" on an inactive unit and no-one had been injured.
