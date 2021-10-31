A video has recorded sirens at an oil refinery after a loud bang reportedly shook homes.

Residents said they heard the sound of an explosion at Fawley Refinery in Hampshire at about 20:45 GMT on Friday.

Police attended after officers also heard the noise.

The site's owner Exxon Mobil said it was in fact caused by a "sudden release of air from a utilities line" on an inactive unit and no-one had been injured.

