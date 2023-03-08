The mother of a woman who vanished from her boyfriend's catamaran in the Caribbean two years ago says she believes her daughter is dead.

Sarm Heslop was last seen as she left a bar on St John in the US Virgin Islands with Ryan Bane on 7 March 2021.

He reported her missing from Siren Song, moored off the island, at 02:30 local time the following morning.

Brenda Street told the BBC she believed her daughter would have made contact by now if she was still alive.

