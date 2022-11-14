A large fire has engulfed a furniture warehouse on an industrial estate.

The fire broke out on the Walworth estate in Andover, Hampshire, shortly after 10:00 GMT sending plumes of smoke into the sky.

More than 45 firefighters are at the scene.

People living or working in the area have been urged to close doors and windows due to the amount of smoke.

The video was filmed by Ryan Soper and published on the Spotted In Andover Facebook page.

