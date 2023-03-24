It's the stuff of dreams for young football fans - meeting and training with the England football team.

Well, it became a reality for one group of Hampshire school children this week, who have enjoyed a once in a lifetime opportunity with the men's squad.

Pupils from The Westgate School in Winchester won a national competition to join Gareth Southgate's team at their St George's Park base, ahead of their European Qualifying victory against Italy on Thursday.

England captain Harry Kane was among the stars to meet the students, before he went on the become his country's record goal scorer.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.