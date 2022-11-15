A cow has attracted sympathy from across the globe for "pretending" to be asleep to get out of being milked.

Doris - part of a 200-strong herd on an Isle of Wight dairy farm - has featured on a US news programme and attracted more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.

The video prompting all the fuss shows farmhand John Brodie trying to coax an unimpressed-looking Doris outside on a cold morning two weeks ago.

Mr Brodie said the footage demonstrated how Doris was "more person than cow".

