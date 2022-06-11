Levels of microplastics up to 100 times worse than previously recorded have been found in samples collected by rowers who circumnavigated Great Britain.

Teams travelled 1,864 miles (3,000km) during the GB Row Challenge, and the seawater from around the coastline is being used by researchers at The University of Portsmouth.

The samples have also shown the amount of microfibres, such as nylon and polyester, which can cause harm to marine species when eaten.

Researchers fear the impact on marine life will increase, as the number of microplastics in our oceans continues to rise.

During the the next three years more rowers will set off on similar trips to collect more data for scientists to analyse.

Organisers are also working with local schools and businesses to raise environmental awareness and build up a detailed database of information about our oceans.

Video by James Ingham and Hannah Walsh

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.