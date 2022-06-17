Newport band Coach Party are about to join their friends and fellow islanders Wet Leg on a world tour.

The indie duo firmly put the Isle of Wight music scene on the map after they picked up two Grammys and two Brit Awards earlier this year.

Coach Party are now following in their footsteps, announcing their biggest UK headline tour after the release of single Micro Aggression.

Video by Steph Newenhuys and Hannah Walsh

