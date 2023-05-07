A school has been celebrating all aspects of the King's life by having a royal procession around its playground.

The procession, at Fairfield's Primary in Basingstoke, had a marching band, royal horses and even a King Charles III and a Queen Consort Camilla.

Parents formed the crowd and watched the children as they marched round the school.

Head teacher Kelly Dillon said: "They love being a part of something and I think they're actually more excited than the teachers."

Video by: Joe Campbell and Hannah Walsh

