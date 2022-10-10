Stallions have been released into the wild to help preserve the bloodlines of a rare pony.

Eighteen stallions are being set free across the New Forest in Hampshire between May and July for the annual breeding season.

A number of approved stallions are turned out each year to maintain the New Forest pony as a breed.

Members of the public are being warned to keep their distance as the horses' behaviour can be "erratic".

Reporter: Hannah Walsh

