A landslip that blocked a rail line between Winchester and Basingstoke has been cleared, Network Rail has said.

South Western Railway (SWR) issued a "do not travel" warning on Wednesday morning after rainfall caused the landslip on Tuesday evening.

The incident in Wallers Ash, between Winchester and Micheldever, happened shortly after 17:30 BST.

On Wednesday afternoon, Network Rail said services could resume but some speed restrictions were in place.

Drone footage shows the track has been cleared and 80 one-tonne sandbags put in place to stabilise the cutting.

