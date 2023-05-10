Video of Basingstoke-Winchester rail line repaired after landslip
A landslip that blocked a rail line between Winchester and Basingstoke has been cleared, Network Rail has said.
South Western Railway (SWR) issued a "do not travel" warning on Wednesday morning after rainfall caused the landslip on Tuesday evening.
The incident in Wallers Ash, between Winchester and Micheldever, happened shortly after 17:30 BST.
On Wednesday afternoon, Network Rail said services could resume but some speed restrictions were in place.
Drone footage shows the track has been cleared and 80 one-tonne sandbags put in place to stabilise the cutting.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.