Footage of damage caused by a fire at a block of flats in Gosport has been captured with a drone.

The aerial shots show the flats at Somerset Court following the blaze, which burnt through the stairwell and into the roof, on Wednesday.

Four people suffered burns and smoke inhalation in the fire which police say is being treated as suspicious.

The four people have since been discharged from hospital. Crews also rescued four dogs and three cats.

About 60 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the blaze.

Video copyright: Ian Levings/Gosport Aerial Photography

